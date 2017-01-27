Seductive Innovation: the new Ulysse Nardin InnoVision 2 Concept

The Ulysse Nardin InnoVision 2 Concept was just revealed at SIHH 2017, taking everyone by surprise with its good looks and impressive features. The Swiss brand’s newest concept timepiece, this innovative project comes 10 years after the original InnoVision concept has been unleashed into our world.

For these ten years, Ulysse Nardin promises “10 innovations” in the InnoVision 2, with these unique features ready to find their way into the brand’s production watches sometime in the near future. Over the last few years, concept watches have become a rare breed, which might explain why Ulysse Nardin has declined to share things like specific technical details for the InnoVision 2, which only makes things more interesting.

Aesthetically, we see a breathtaking timepiece that’s much more innovative than the original InnoVision, and this cool-looking take on the Freak is not to be ignored.

Considering that the Ulysse Nardin InnoVision 2 is a concept watch, it becomes difficult to determine how well everything actually works or how much of an improvement in performance these concepts will bring compared to traditional movements. But it’s worth mentioning that the innovations and materials used in the Ulysse Nardin InnoVision 2 concept watch are experimental and are still being tested.

Such unique and stunning products demonstrate that the old watch industry can not only exist in contemporary times, but it can also thrive in the 21st century. It obviously takes a bold spirit, courage, and a rejection of the classic conservatism to make the Swiss watch industry what it is today.

As previously mentioned, Ulysse Nardin promises a list of 10 innovations in the InnoVision 2, many of which are patented, and they include:

1. Dual Constant Escapement

2. Direct Silicium Bonding

3. Silicium balance wheel with gold mass elements and stabilizing micro paddles

4. “Grinder” automatic winding system

5. Sapphire-coated silicium bridge

6. 24-Karat hard gold wheels

7. Glass bridge with integrated shock protection for the balance wheel

8. Super-LumiNova filled channels integrated into the glass balance wheel bridge

9. Eye-catching 1 – 11 and 13 – 23 time display

10. Three-dimensional glass minute hands.

Time will tell what comes of this.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus