Scaro Design and Aeon Yachts Preview The Sleek Aeon 380

Turkish yacht studio Scaro Design and Aeon Yachts have recently joined forces to imagine the sublime Aeon 380 project, the newest vessel from the shipyard’s always impressive yacht range. The eye catching motor yacht before you aims to offer an unforgettable cruising experience, with majestic views of the sea, thanks to a stunning wraparound glass structure on the main and upper decks.

Inspired by the automotive industry, the Aeon 380 displays a breathtaking exterior, with bold lines and soft curves in all the right places, which give you the illusion that this vessel is traveling at fast speeds even when it’s at anchor. Speaking of performances, there’s no word on top speed and any other technical-related numbers, but all of that seems irrelevant in the face of sheer beauty.

Passengers aboard the Aeon 380 will most likely appreciate the wide variety of relaxing outdoor areas on board, from her spacious foredeck with a dramatic winged sun bed all the way aft to the oversized lounge area on the main deck.

This superb vessel also packs glass-panelled bulwarks on the main deck, which give it an overwhelming sense of freedom – something that can be also experienced on the inside, where full-height windows and wonderful decors and materials add to the unique appeal of this yacht. The question is: will you invite anyone aboard or will you choose to enjoy this creation all by yourself?