Sanctuary Baines’ Camp is an Incredible Getaway Gem

Going on an unforgettable safari trip always comes to mind as I watch those amazing nature shows and wildlife documentaries, but once they’re all over, I realize that living without the modern commodities we’ve been used to is somewhat impossible. That’s where the spectacular Sanctuary Baines’ Camp comes in, mixing the best of both worlds and offering a luxurious lifestyle that could be experienced right in the wild.

Found in the mesmerizing Okavango Delta, in the Moremi Game Reserve in Botswana, this magical camp allows you to take a closer look at lions, hippos, elephants, and many other amazing animals, day or night, on land or water. Even better, guests at this unique retreat may also enjoy a walk with three orphaned elephants through the bush and see the beauties of Africa through the eyes of an elephant.

Offering just five incredible suites, Sanctuary Baines’ Camp will impress you with a stunning view over the lagoon and private, wooden decks, tucked away in the tree line, where you could also move your beds and spend the night enjoying the beautiful outdoors, with the shimmering waters of the Boro River providing the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night in Botswana.

Even better, for the ultimate indulgence, you could also enjoy a blissful “star bath” on the deck, right under the starry sky. Aside from this one-of-a-kind offering, it’s also worth mentioning that the main area of the resort also features a shaded swimming pool, a cozy sitting room and another large deck from where you could even spot lions. Keep your bags packed; the next time your favorite nature show comes on, go for it!

