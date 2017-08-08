Saint Laurent’s Anya 100 Patch Pump Roller Brings Back the 1980s

Do you remember the awesome roller blades of the 1980s? What about those cool shoes the ladies used to wear back then? Well, someone thought about combining the two, and this is what resulted. The brilliant Anthony Vaccarello, Creative Director of Saint Laurent, has recently unveiled the Anya 100 Patch Pump Roller, a jaw dropping pair of shoes that will surely make you stand out wherever you go.

The $2,600 odd pair of heels is made from different types of leather and decorated with catchy appliqués, rivets, and crystals. You might have noticed that the pump features one wheel on its point and two more on the outsole, as well as a stopper in front. I’m not sure that these shoes are disco-ready, but they sure do look cool.

After appearing in the brand’s controversial campaign images, that were actually banned by France’s Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité because they were allegedly demeaning to women, the Saint Laurent Anya 100 Patch Pump Roller has been rolled out only in Europe right now.

Showing off a contemporary look and minimalist style, balancing an intricate silhouette with radical structuring, the eccentric pump is more than likely named after Anthony Vaccarello’s ultimate muse Anja Rubik. Fashion enthusiasts and those of you collecting unique designs will have to wait a bit for this shoe to travel the world; or, you could just as easily travel to Europe – talk about a win-win situation.