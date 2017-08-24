Ruff Cycles’ Ruffian Takes You Back In Time

Ruffian seems to be the best name for this cool bike – it’s simple, strong and easy to remember; like Arnold. Showing off beautiful aesthetics inspired by the first pioneering motorcycles of the early 1900s, this retro-chic electric bicycle is what the brilliant crew at Ruff Cycles propose as an alternate mode of transportation for the near future.

It’s true that it looks more like a bold fashion statement than anything else, but this project promises exclusivity, style and performance, in an eye catching package. Powered by the 500 Wh Bosch drive performance CX system, this thing will reach decent speeds of up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), which makes it ideal for urban environments and even steep inclines, if you want some emission free trips to work.

Boasting a minimal look, with a curved aluminum frame and a steel tank, the Ruffian is just another fine example of German design and engineering. It’s resistant and robust, and it weights in at just 33 kg, which makes it pretty easy to carry around as well.

Showing off black, brown or gray tones, this electric bicycle features Cruzo tires, disc brakes by Shimano, a Shimano Alfine 8-speed hub, a vertically adjustable leather saddle, and a front and rear LED light. We don’t know how much it costs yet, but if you’ve always wanted to get an electric bicycle for your daily commute, this might be as goon as it gets.