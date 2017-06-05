Rossinavi teams up with Pininfarina for the AUREA Superyacht

The renowned Italian design company Pininfarina has been always associated with pure awesomeness, originality and supreme beauty. Responsible for over 100 Ferraris and many other amazing cars, the iconic Italian brand has just announced its first collaboration with the brilliant yacht builders at Rossinavi and what resulted was the eye catching 70m/230ft AUREA superyacht before you.

This seducing concept was inspired by the lavish lifestyle of her future owner, featuring three stunning exterior decks and the largest beach club in its class, that will easily impress everyone who comes on board. But that’s just a small part of this vessel’s unique charm.

The futuristic exterior lines of this vessel merge seamlessly with the stern to create an elegant and modern silhouette that will surely make a statement wherever it goes, and provide privacy to everyone on board. Meanwhile, the extensive windows and generous balcony space will make the entire experience even more appealing, with serene views across the bow and along the hull.

The guest cabins can be found on the main deck, where you can also see a folding bulwark balcony that offers even more outdoor space. Another interesting feature of this yacht is that its diesel electric engine has been moved to the centre of the hull, leaving room for two generous swimming pools at the stern, while the main cockpit sits right next to the beach club, towards the stern.

The AUREA superyacht has been officially revealed a few days ago at the Superyacht Gallery 2017, and there’s more info bound to be available as soon as possible.

