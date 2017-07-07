Roman Time: The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Monete

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Monete is a new incredible timepiece, specially designed to celebrate the Italian brand’s Roman heritage and roots, once again. The unique culture, art, architecture and history of Rome has been always a source of inspiration for Bulgari’s brilliant designers, who are constantly looking for new ways to re-imagine this iconic legacy.

That’s how this superb watch has been born. Dubbed as the Monete edition, this exquisite timepiece displays an avant-garde design and the same striking shapes of the Octo Finissimo, while the case hides a skeletonized version of the modern BLV268 movement, the world’s thinnest tourbillon movement on the market today.

But we’re sure everyone’s attention will be focused on the super rare, 4th-century Roman coin on the back, that also acts like a breathtaking cover for this watch. Up front, you will notice the portrait of Emperor Constantine Augustus wearing a diadem, while the back features a laurel branch surrounding the name CAESAR. The contrast of the modern design with the antique coin tells an ever lasting story of the Bulgari style and expertise.

The 40mm Bulgari Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Monete is crafted in 18k pink gold, accompanied by an alligator strap, which is closed by a pink gold pin buckle. Water resistant to 30 meters and benefiting from 52 hours worth of power reserve, this is one piece that will get all collectors going. But the CHF 450,000 price tag will make the difference between amateurs and true enthusiasts.