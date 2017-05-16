Roland Sands Unveiled his own Take on the BMW R nineT

Building a bike purely for show is not really something I would think of, but even I have to admit this project looks incredible. With many years of experience racing and building custom bikes, Roland Sands has created this one-of-a-kind beauty, based on the brand new BMW R nineT. Do you like what you see?

The ravishing bike before you sits on a pair of gorgeous 21” Morris wheels, which required a few frame modifications to fit on this bike properly, but it seems it was all worth it in the end. The next move was adding a GP Suspension cartridge kit for the forks, complemented by a new Öhlins TTX rear shock, that should also make this bike more comfortable.

The front brake has been ditched, since no one was using it anyway, although at the rear we see an upgrade in the form of a custom Spiegler brake line, while a set of Dunlop Elite 3 tires should keep this Beemer on the asphalt – at least in theory. The stock fuel pump is still in use and some of us probably dream about seeing it in action already.

RSD chief fabricator Aaron Boss was in charge of this beautiful bodywork, which now includes a new tank and tail section, as well as a redesigned front board and new side panels. The tank is also adorned with a pair of RSD badges, a handsome cast aluminum gas cap from Crafty B, and a period correct strap, complimenting this bike’s aesthetics.

If you’ve always loved the BMW R nineT, Roland Sands could take it to the very next level, for the fair price.

[bikeexif]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus