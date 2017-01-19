Roberto Cavalli Welcomes 2017 With A Fresh Home Interiors Collection

This year’s Maison & Objet in Paris, one of the most important lifestyle and furniture fairs in the world, is the place where Roberto Cavalli will be showcasing its new home interiors collection. The company’s refreshed home collection shows off new shades, textures, and exquisite finishes, meant to charm each and every single one of us.

For instance, this living room was designed to feature the brand’s new Fabrics Collection, including seven designs in five different colors, which can be seen on the sofas, armchairs, cushions, and curtains, in an array of vivid colors and beautiful patterns.

The causal chic Baltimora sofa is totally worthy of our attention, displayed in two versions – a full black leather look or featuring an octane printed fabric.

These sofas are joined by a couple of lovely Devis armchairs, featuring the multicolored palm leaf motive of the new Charlize printed silk. Also to be noted are the two Maclaine armchairs, with their distinctive mid 20th-century style and dusty rose velvet look.

The exotic theme of Roberto Cavalli’s new home interiors collection has also been featured on the Julia curtains in printed silk satin, while the floor shows off one of the five new carpets from this new line, all of them being made of hand-knotted wool and silk.

Also worth mentioning are the flycase chest of drawers, together with the precious chandelier and the eye catching pieces of furniture made by La Murrina. Marvelous, aren’t they?

