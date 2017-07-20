RM Sotheby’s Lists a Stunning Ferrari Collection For Auction

Those of you with some serious cash at hand might remember that RM Sotheby’s recently announced the auction of a series of competition Aston Martins, all of them up for the grabs during the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance later next month. But there’s a new reason to get excited right now, as the famed auction house has revealed that collectors will also get to bid on an impressive collection of Ferraris – one of them valued at around $10 million.

So, what cars should we focus on first? Probably the ravishing 1961 250 GT SWB Berlinetta will be the star of the auction, the 110th of just 165 units ever made, an iconic sports car that’s fully Ferrari Classiche-certified and received several awards at classic car shows. It’s estimated to sell for at least $8.5 million, but it could go well over $10 million.

As you drool at the gallery below, allow me to tell you about the other jewels part of this automotive collection. Please note the 1967 275 GTB/4 ($3 million), a rare 1969 Dino 206 GT ($700k), as well as a low-mileage F40 ($1.4 million), a 599 GTO and a pair of 512 Berlinetta Boxers.

I’m not sure who among us can afford the entire package, but if there is someone among you who does, they could be enjoying a 575 Superamerica ($400k), a 308 GTB, a 328 GTS ($100k), a 360 Challenge Stradale ($300k), a 430 Scuderia ($275k), and a 16M Scuderia Spider ($375k) as well.

In the end, allow us to give a shout out to Theodore W. Pieper for helping us admire these Italian beauties from almost every single angle with these mouth watering photos.

[RM Sotheby’s]