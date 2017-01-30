Riva’s Superb 110 Flybridge Yacht Will Hit the Waves Soon

The well-known Italian shipyard Riva Yachts has done it once again – make us drool uncontrollably, that is. Their latest project, Riva 110, has been revealed in the form of some mouth watering renderings, with this sleek vessel already set to become the company’s GRP flagship yacht.

The brand’s largest flybridge to date, this stunning yacht is based on the Italian yacht builder’s ‘next-generation’ line of yachts. The new model benefits from the attention to detail of Officina Italiana Design, the Strategic Product Committee, and the engineering department of the Ferretti Group. As you can imagine, a contemporary and stylish exterior is what resulted from this collaboration.

The use of glass is obvious and welcomed, with the main lounge thankfully benefiting from uninterrupted views of the sea and plenty of natural light. Curved panels in the sundeck structure allow extra light to overwhelm the outdoor social areas, with plenty to be done and experience while onboard of this vessel as well.

A wide beam master suite, as well as four VIP suites, will allow the next owners of this beauty and their privileged guests to enjoy a wonderful cruise, while twin MTU 2000 M94 engines will run comfortably at a cruising speed of 23 knots and deliver an unparalleled experience no matter the weather conditions.

