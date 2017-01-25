Rio’s Belmond Copacabana Palace Will Make A Difference

With its white sandy beaches, breathtaking mountains and picture-perfect sights, Rio de Janeiro is one of the world’s most exciting and seductive destinations, a place that enchants Brazilians and foreigners with one of the most beautiful natural settings in the entire world.

If you’re ever in town, one of South America’s most famous hotels, the Belmond Copacabana Palace, will make your trip to Rio even more interesting. This incredible hotel is set right on the blissful Copacabana beach, showing off a legendary style and impressive accommodations.

For more than 90 years, the rich, the famous, and the fabulous have been enjoying old-world luxury, elegance and fun, at this stunning location. Home to every creature comfort known to man, complemented by a genuinely friendly service, the Belmond Copacabana Palace has been tirelessly expanding and improving.

The rooms were individually decorated with English antique furniture, King size beds and marble bathrooms to that very same end, while the hotel’s legendary Pérgula restaurant and its poolside terrace are the way to go if you’re looking for an overwhelming atmosphere and the utmost sensorial experience.

Speaking of one of a kind experiences, Mee, a Michelin-Starred destination, as well as the sophisticated Hotel Cipriani restaurant aim to please you as well. And following a retouch back in 2005, the hotel’s gorgeous ballrooms and the fragrant Copacabana Palace Spa are looking forward to impress and spoil each and every single guests.

