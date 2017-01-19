Richard Mille’s RM 035 Ultimate Edition Takes You On A Wild Ride

Regardless of your take on their eye catching designs, Richard Mille is arguably one of the most innovative and high-tech brands out there – at least, in regards to watchmaking. Their 2017 Richard Mille RM 035 Ultimate Edition is dedicated to skiing, honoring the brand’s partner Alexis Pinturault, an alpine ski racer that now has a whopping 19 World Cup victories under his belt, and it keeps in line with the company’s appreciated designs.

Crafted from Carbon TPT, this stunning watch features the sleek, almost grain-like sheen the company is known for, plus subtle red touches around the crown, red minute markers, and a matching red-accented second hand. A skeletonized movement is on display, with the carbon’s textured grain acting as the perfect backdrop to this impressive caliber.

The brilliant watchmakers from Richard Mille also used grade 5 titanium spline screws on the bridge and the case of this watch, shock resistance being very, very important for a timepiece that should be able to handle professional sports and the risks that go with them.

Backed up by 55 hours worth of power reserve, this precious watch was finished off by an understated black polyurethane strap, that’s perfect to handle a little bit of snow. Starting March, the Richard Mille RM 035 Ultimate Edition will find 35 new owners, although we’re not sure at what costs right now.

