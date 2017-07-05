Ready For Summer? The Hublot Big Bang Blue Is Already There

After redecorating its boutiques in Zermatt (Switzerland) and Courchevel (France) as charming Alpine huts, Hublot is also going for a nautical theme to match the warm season. As such, the watchmaker’s boutiques in Cannes and Saint-Tropez now show off stunning Azure blue façades, with walls paneled in aged oak and rope handles featuring sailor’s knot. All aboard!

The Swiss watchmaker might be getting ready to set sail, and the wonderful Hublot Big Bang Blue has been specially designed to fit with this nautical theme. The newest addition to the popular Big Bang collection mixes the blue of the sky with the shades of the sea in the most beautiful way possible, featuring a blue ceramic case, with lovely blue details on the dial and a blue and white natural rubber strap, or a blue alligator strap, complementing the nautical spirit of this timepiece.

Hublot’s signature UNICO manufacture movement and its self-winding flyback chronograph promise up to three days of autonomy, which should be more than enough for your future sailing trip. But you should know that the Swiss watchmaker has only created 100 Big Bang Blue units, available from the brand’s boutiques in Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Capri and Mykonos, so you need to hurry up if you really like what you see.