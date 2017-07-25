Reach for the Stars with the Graff MasterGraff GyroGraff World

In the world of watches, Graff has always managed to stand out of the crowd with its ravishing high jewellery creations. The time-keeping masters from the acclaimed British jeweler Graff Diamonds, have always managed to surprise us with unique watches that are instantly recognizable and extremely appealing, and the Graff MasterGraff GyroGraff World is just another alluring example of what they can do.

Easily described as a functional work of art, this extraordinary watch shows off a 48 mm case and what can only be described as a hypnotic dial. But before you take a closer look at its breathtaking dial, you should notice the stunning diamond-set bezel, which encircles the dial as a vibrant halo.

Its intricate cut-shape, as well as the invisible diamond setting, create a wonderful visual effect that would probably charm anyone.

But let’s get back to the dial. It features an incredibly detailed painting of an entire galaxy, with vibrant colors of Grand Feu enamel, that manage to captivate everyone’s attention and might even make time stand still – at least that’s how it looks like. Make no mistake though; while being a nonconformist in terms of design, Graff does conform itself to Haute Horlogerie standards. when it comes to the construction and finish of its movements.

Featuring a manual wind movement and a double axis tourbillon, the back of the GyroGraff World is mainly a show of the main plate and its bridges, while an exciting geometric pattern offers us a glimpse of the watch and its gears. In the end, you should know that the price of the MasterGraff GyroGraff World is only available on request – not really surprising, right?