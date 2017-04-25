Raymond Weil’s Freelancer Chronograph Gibson Les Paul

When you’re thinking about electric guitars and the marvelous sounds they make, Gibson should be on everyone’s mind. The brand’s impressive guitar catalog provides a wide array of flavors to choose from, and the iconic Les Paul guitar probably needs no introduction. That’s why the renowned Swiss watchmaker Raymond Weil has decided to pay a tribute to the sought-after guitar with the release of the Raymond Weil Chronograph Gibson Les Paul watch.

Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend are just a few names that have been associated with the magic that surrounds a Gibson Les Paul over time. And these musically inspired watches show off a stunning black dial, complemented by signature design elements from the Les Paul guitar, such as the golden highlights and all around cool vibes.

There’s a 43.5 mm stainless steel case that will keep the inner workings of this watch safe even when you dive in to 100 meters, topped with a steel tachymeter bezel and featuring a glossy black PVD coating to honor the “Black Bird” finish that all guitar lovers appreciate. Putting everything in motion is the Raymond Weil RW5010 chronograph movement, which beats at a frequency of 28,800 bph and it’s backed up by a power reserve of 46 hours – sure, it would have been cooler if you could plug this in, but let’s move on.

The sapphire crystal exhibition caseback will allow you to admire the magic, while the white Gibson logo reminds you how special this watch really is. Rock ‘n’ Roll enthusiasts will have this bespoke timepiece adorning their wrists thanks to a brown calf leather strap, but bear in mind that only 300 pieces, with individual serial numbers, will be ever produced, setting you back $3,195. Music to my ears!

