Ralph Lauren Minute Repeater – Style And Quality Under One Dome

The Ralph Lauren Minute Repeater is a new incredible timekeeper, modeled on the brand’s superb Slim Classique wrist watches. It shares the same thin case with the Slim Classique, characterized by a wide bezel decorated with guilloche, but this exquisite timepiece also comes with a dial that complements this special case, creating a breathtaking visual effect.

Ralph Lauren joined forces with Swiss brand Richemont for this bespoke project and what resulted is a high-end timepiece, blending style and watchmaking excellence in the best of ways. This is the kind of watch the gents playing for millions of dollars in ‘Casino Royale’ were expected to wear, and with every passing second we’re sure this wonderful piece will become a collectors’ favorite.

Showing off a white gold 42.5 mm case, that’s only 10.1 mm high, this watch comes powered by the impressive RL 888 calibre. Developed by the Geneva-based La Fabrique du Temps, the same team responsible for the gorgeous movements of Laurent Ferrier – that’s also working for Louis Vuitton – the RL 888 is hand-wound, with a 100-hour power reserve and bridges reshaped to resemble what pocket watches and vintage wristwatches have to offer.

And now the sad part: the Ralph Lauren Minute Repeater will set you back a staggering $206,000, at select Ralph Lauren boutiques and retailers. Is that the right price for style, timeless elegance, and fine craftsmanship? Probably yes..