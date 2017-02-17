Queenstown Hilton Might be the Perfect Hideway

Nestled in one of the most picture-perfect areas of New Zealand, Hilton Queenstown is one of the most incredible hotels you could ever get to enjoy, with an imposing look, charming interiors and stunning amenities complementing these majestic surroundings in the most beautiful way possible.

This high-end hotel is set right in the heart of Kawarau Village, a unique location where people usually come to relax and forget about all their worries. But Hilton Queenstown also offers guests the opportunity to feast their eyes upon the wonderful shores of Lake Wakatipu, as they make plans for the evening.

If you want a little bit of action, Queenstown is just 15 minutes away, with all its restaurants, laid-back cafes, and bars awaiting your presence all day long.

In terms of accommodations, Queenstown Hilton offers Guest Rooms, Suites, Executive Rooms, and even Accessible Rooms, and rest assured that, regardless of your choice, you’ll be experiencing serene spaces, modern luxuries and an overwhelming atmosphere here.

The hotel’s impressive fitness center will also help you recharge your batteries, while the spa will seduce you with incredible treatments and loyal employees spoiling you like you’ve never been spoiled before.

At the end of the day, the hotel’s three restaurants and two bars are all set to keep you company and make your senses tingle with excitement, with special New Zealand dishes and a wide selection of wines. But nothing shall overshadow those gorgeous views.

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus