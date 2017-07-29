Pure Awesomeness: the Pagani Zonda Fantasma Evo

The name of the newest supercar that’s going to take over your dreams right now is Pagani Zonda Fantasma Evo. I’m sure most of you already know that Pagani has stopped producing Zondas a few years ago, and they’re focusing only the equally impressive Huayra BC and Roadster at the moment, but from time to time they continue to surprise us with one-off versions of the Zonda 760.

The ravishing Fantasma Evo is just the latest example, although it’s not entirely brand new. Think of it like a Phoenix, rising from its own ashes; this beauty first rolled out of the factory gates in 2005, as the first right-hand drive Zonda F ever built, but in 2012 it was almost completely destroyed after a high speed crash in Hong Kong.

The designers and engineers from Pagani worked their magic and brought it back to life into the Fantasma, and this year this beauty was turned into something even more extreme, hence the new Fantasma Evo.

Showing off numerous upgrades that could literally take your breath away, the Pagani Zonda Fantasma Evo comes with a full dark red carbon fiber body, with eye catching red pinstripes, a new hood, as well as a completely redesigned rear-end. The latter now makes a bold statement thanks to a very large wing.

Zonda 760 fans will probably remember that this supercar has been equipped with a naturally-aspirated 7.3-liter AMG V12 engine, that’s good for about 760 ponies. The same goes for this particularly cool unit, which should be more than enough power and excitement for any driver to handle. Don’t you worry, not many of us mortals can afford such an automotive jewel.