Project Kahn Unveils the Cool Range Rover Huntsman

The Range Rover is a very special vehicle to begin with, but when you have the brilliant team at Project Kahn adding a gorgeous individual treatment to this impressive SUV it gets a whole lot better. That’s how this 2017 Range Rover 3.0 TDV6 Vogue ‘Huntsman Colors Edition’ has been born, a bespoke version of this SUV that’s priced at just £83,995 or about $107,000.

It’s basically a brand new Range Rover, since it’s packing only 50 miles (80 km) on the odometer, and it comes with a 254 hp engine, but it has many other things to brag with. Project Kahn added a carbon composite front bumper, a custom front grille with 3D Mesh, KAHN bonnet and tailgate lettering, 22″ Silver Platinum alloys and painted calipers and many other goodies that will get you drooling in a matter of seconds.

Inside the cabin, the SUV remains equally impressive thanks to front and rear seats in perforated black leather, vented foot pedals in Machined Aluminum and stainless steel door entry sill plates. The 4 zone climate control is also worth a mention, while the daytime running lights, LED rear lamps, the rear view camera, Bluetooth phone connection and audio streaming, or the 8″ touchscreen and the adaptive xenon headlights with signature LED lighting make this Range Rover even more exquisite.

It’s true that the £83,995 price-tag will also get you a brand new Range Rover Vogue S, but nothing can compare to the aggressive look of this bespoke unit. It would have been even more incredible if it was based on the Range Rover Sport.