Prior-Design Makes the McLaren 570S Even More Extreme

If you’re one of the lucky owners of a stunning McLaren 570S, but you always thought this beast could look a little bit more extreme, the specialists at Prior-Design are here to help. They’ve just put together a full carbon aerodynamics kit for the McLaren 570S, including a custom H&R suspension system and a set of dual-spoke alloys, taking this supercar to the very next level.

Simply called PD1, Prior Design’s upgrade program for the 570S adds a touch of magic to the car, which now looks way more aggressive than before, thanks to the side air intakes for the front bumper, side-blades, new side skirts, fender attachments, a new rear diffuser, a rear wing and last, but not least, a roof scoop. Specs aside, one quick glance at the eye catching McLaren before you will surely get you daydreaming. Drool at your own risk.

The supercar also benefits from an exclusive interior redesign, which can be customized according to your own taste and preferences. The German tuner is more than willing to go all out and provide you with the right colors and the most exquisite materials for your dream car, while the PD3CLForged custom wheels, designed in-house by Prior-Design, or the custom exhaust system, will take this 570S even closer to perfection.

Since this McLaren brags about 570 PS and 600 Nm of torque, which enables it to do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.2 seconds and max out at 328 km/h (204 mph), it would seem that no extra modifications are required. Don’t you think so?

