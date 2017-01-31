Prepare to be Charmed by Sofitel Vienna Stephansdom

Austria’s capital is one of the world’s most popular travel destinations, a breathtaking place visited by thousands and thousands of tourists every single week – for good reason. Vienna exudes elegance, class and splendor from every single corner, with a vibrant culture and an imperial history that’s beautifully mixed with contemporary landmarks, lively bars and a delicious culinary scene.

Obviously, there are probably a ton of things to visit here, but what about your rest time? Feel free to take a break in style at the mesmerizing Sofitel Vienna Stephansdom. Showing off the city’s more modern side, this gorgeous high-end hotel will seduce you with super chic minimalist interiors, putting out a youthful vibe, and one of the most stunning places to take a look at Vienna from above.

There are 182 superb rooms and suites to choose from at Sofitel Vienna, each of them coming tastefully decorated with a white, gray and black theme, and offering serene panoramic views of the city, with lovely en-suites, featuring a bathtub, rain shower and Hèrmes bath products.

Breakfast and snacks can be enjoyed at Le K Fé, while the entirely glass-walled restaurant and bar Das LOFT will drop your jaw with the stunning views you can enjoy from here. Nestled on the hotel’s 18th floor, this mesmerizing gourmet restaurant will tease your senses with French and Austrian treats, plus delicious cocktails, and it’s probably the perfect way to end a lovely day in Vienna. Enjoy!

