Prepare To Be Amazed By The Kelebek Special Cave Hotel

In case you’ve ever dreamed about discovering a magical place called Cappadocia, the incredible Kelebek Special Cave hotel might be another reason to book a plane ticket to Turkey right now. Everyone needs some time off, and some well-deserved rest and relaxation, and this extraordinary cave hotel is situated right in the heart of historical village Goreme, which is definitely the ideal starting point to explore this unique corner of the world.

The spacious cave and stone-arched suites of the Kelebek Hotel feature cozy fireplaces and private balconies with blissful views of Uchisar and Cavusin. Decorated with traditional furnishings and handmade fabrics, they all include air conditioning, satellite TV and a CD player, while the bathrooms feature marble walls and a bathtub.

I’m not sure about you, but to me, a traditional Turkish bath and an outdoor swimming pool sound perfect right about now.

It is also worth mentioning that the Kelebek Cave Hotel has a lovely sauna, offering a variety of massages by expert masseurs, while the hotel’s terrace or its flower-filled garden will definitely complete this Zen-like atmosphere. The wonderful on-site restaurant should be your next stop, where tasty Cappadocia treats are paired with local wines, while the hotel bar is perfectly equipped to satisfy any taste or desire as well.

If you don’t fancy staying in too much, even though you will love it here, please know that the Goreme Open Air Museum is located close by; rest assured there is plenty to do and see in Cappadocia, but it might pay off for you to research the area before arriving here or simply enjoy the services or a well informed guide.