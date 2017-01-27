Prepare for The Revolution, a new Exciting Motor Yacht Project

Dutch shipyard Jongert and Vripack, an acclaimed yacht design studio from the same country, have announced they’ve started working on a new, exciting 47-meter motor yacht project. Called Revolution, this stunning vessel is set to be built at the Jongert Shipyard, with construction expected to start within the coming months.

The marvelous yacht concept before you is set to be completed in just 24 months; brokered by Swell Yachting, this yacht is based on Vripack’s existing ‘Flow’ concept. Of course, the vessel will be tweaked and customized according to the owner’s request, and it’s meant to offer long range cruising in complete comfort and a luxurious atmosphere. What else would you expect from this joined effort?

Some of the highlights on Revolution include a seven-stateroom layout, a six-meter swimming pool, and an eight-meter limousine tender. The Revolution motor yacht will house the owner’s suite on the bridge deck and a sports bar and gym on the sundeck above.

The yacht’s interiors were designed to match the family’s active lifestyle. Showing off a masculine exterior and a smooth interior, combined with cutting edge naval architecture, this sleek yacht will be just perfect for a trip around the world. Any thoughts on what location to reach first?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus