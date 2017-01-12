Prepare for an Unforgettable Cruising Experience with Project Smooth

Nick Mezas and his small yacht design company have just unveiled a new gorgeous 69-meter superyacht concept, dubbed as Project Smooth. The result of an interesting collaboration with the underwater gurus at Van Oossanen Naval Architects, Project Smooth was meant to be fast, stable and comfortable at all times, regardless of weather conditions.

Inspired by our common passion for speed and luxury, this sleek vessel is meant to deliver long-distance cruising and the most comfortable cruising experience. For this purpose, Van Oossanen Naval Architects came up with a Fast Displacement Hull Form, featuring an integrated Hull Vane, that will allow this yacht to reach a maximum speed of 20 knots, while a range of 5,000 nm is an attainable goal at a cruising speed of 14 knots.

As expected, the owner of this superb yacht will get the chance to enjoy his very own full-beam suite, complete with a study, private cinema, and a large walk-in wardrobe, and also worth mentioning are the four additional guest cabins, which will allow 12 passengers in total to experience and fully appreciate this stunning vessel.

Stand-out features include a large tender garage and large sundeck space, a panoramic skylounge, as well as a spacious beach club. Project Smooth will also benefit from the services and attention of 14 crew members, on board to spoil and cater to any of the guests’ needs and desires.

