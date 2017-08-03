Prada’s Velvet Cahier Bags Will Put A Smile On Your Face

Looking a bit cartoonish, the new Velvet Cahier bags from Prada are far from being the classically-looking fashion accessories we’re used to see from Prada and.. we totally love that! This eye catching collection has been specially designed to take any outfit to the next level and help every single fashionista out there to make a bold statement wherever she goes.

This season Prada has imagined a few stunning velvet bags, based on its highly coveted Cahier style, that are anything but subtle, ignoring all design rules or standards, and going on a completely different path to make sure you will stand out. The velvet is enhanced by the special trompe l’oeil technique, which gives a strong, playful look to this compact-yet-bold design.

Inspired by a girl’s diary, this new version of the Cahier bag features printed details instead of standard metal applied touches. The shoulder strap matches the bag, with the same velvet on the outward facing side and typical hardware details etched right into the velvet.

These beauties don’t take themselves too seriously and display a playful look that probably won’t suit any personality, but nonetheless, they are unique and interesting, which should make them part of your future shopping list. Speaking of which, the classic Cahier versions usually start from $2,400, but the pricing for these new ones hasn’t been announced yet.