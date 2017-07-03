Potsdam’s Historic Villa Kampffmeyer is now Up for Sale

Those of you who always dreamed about moving to Germany should keep an eye out for the extraordinary Villa Kampffmeyer, that’s impressive in more ways than one. Situated within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Potsdam, this charming villa dates back to 1923 and boasts stunning views of two of Prussia’s most famous imperial castles.

But what might be even more interesting is the fact that this historic estate once had the Berlin Wall passing right through the property and diving the two sides of Germany. That’s a cool fun fact for your guests, right? Inspired by neoclassical and Baroque architectural styles, this mesmerizing property has been put through an extensive restoration process in these last couple of years and displays arched windows, Greek sculptures and many other unique features.

Listed for sale at a staggering €23 million ($26,275,200), Villa Kampffmeyer offers over 15,000 square feet of luxurious living spaces and nothing but the most exquisite amenities.

The ground floor is home to a stunning great hall, with a cozy fireplace, as well as a gorgeous oak staircase. Upstairs, an upper gallery with a wood beam ceiling, a library featuring an antique stone fireplace, panel parquet flooring, and an ornate coffered golden ceiling should keep anyone entertained for hours at a time. Silk wall coverings and panel parquetry will help you welcome guests into a super reception room while the terrace offers views of Glienicke Bridge and Babelsberg Castle, with steps leading down to a beautiful rose garden.

There’s also a lovely garden room, featuring original stone flooring in a checkerboard pattern, and of course, you will also have a modern kitchen with all the appliances required to host a proper dinner party. The master bedroom also comes with light gray silk wall coverings and coffered wooden walls, plus a wonderful en-suite dressing room designed with rosewood cabinets. There’s also a private study, that’s probably ideal for writing your memoirs, while an in-home theater and gym are planned to be built on the basement floor. Any takers?