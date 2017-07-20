Porsche Design’s Chronograph 911 Comes in Two Incredible Flavors

The Goodwood Festival of Speed feels like heaven on earth for probably every car enthusiast out there – a place where they can see some of the world’s most incredible supercars, like the brand new Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Unveiled at the iconic automotive event, the 911 GT2 RS was joined by two breathtaking timepieces imagined by Porsche Design that will make any Porsche fan extremely happy.

But the exclusive watches before you may be enjoyed only if you buy either the recently introduced Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series or the new 911 GT2RS, acting as a fitting bonus, if you ask me. Mechanical timepieces and fast cars go well together, and anything bearing the Porsche Design name deserves your full and undivided attention.

Porsche launched the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series earlier this year, with the option of ordering a matching Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. Customized to match your car perfectly, this watch features a leather strap matching the leather and stitching of the seats, an automatic winding rotor that matches the alloys and the limited edition number of the car engraved into the case back.

Potential customers should note that a black titanium carbide case will be on offer for Turbo S drivers, while a sandblasted version of the very same case will adorn the wrist of GT2 RS pilots – both coming in at 42 mm.

The new 911 GT2 RS, on the other hand, comes along with a watch attached to a black Alcantara leather strap that matches the seats of the supercar. The dial displays a carbon look and comes with striping in one of the six colors of the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, while the GT2 RS version is always in GT Silver Metallic.

In terms of mechanics, Porsche Design’s Caliber Werk 01.200 movement displays a matte black look and features brass gears and took 3 years to develop. Featuring a Flyback mechanism, a tungsten winding mass, and a rotor resembling the magnesium wheels of the 911 Exclusive Series, this thing is more like a working piece of art than anything else, and comes backed up by 48 hours of power reserve.

I was saying something about bonuses earlier, but these watches do not come for free. You will have to pay an extra €9.950 euros before enjoying one of these sporty timepieces.