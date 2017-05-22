Pierpaolo Piccioli adds his touch to the Valentino Demilune Bag

After 17 years of working together and eight leading Valentino, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Picciolo have parted ways last year, leaving Picciolo as the sole creative director of the renowned Maison. And this is his first brand new handbag in this position, a gorgeous piece called Valentino Demilune, that already appeared in the brand’s Pre-Fall 2017 runway shows.

Available in a handful of sizes and exquisite finishes, with the smallest offering set to cost you $2,745 in regular leather, this bag could go all the way up to $4,295 for the sequin bag or $5,475 for the patent snakeskin version. The runway shows previewed even more exotics, but they haven’t been released yet – besides, we’re sure just a few ladies would be bold enough to show them off on a regular basis.

Soft and pliable, the new Valentino Demilune looks better when it’s hanging from your arm than when it’s sitting still. An evolution of the brand’s longtime use of ample studs, this stylish bag features Valentino’s signature embellishments on the wide shoulder strap. As you can see from the gallery below, many different colors and seasonal embellishments have been imagined to please your senses and act as a stylish conversation starter.

Apart from the aforementioned sequin and snakeskin versions, there’s also a lovely embroidered Demilune setting you back a cool $3,575, plus a Demilune Clutch which costs just $2,175, while the regular version of this bag will be priced at $3,045. All these bags are available for pre-order on Bergdorf Goodman, which is why you are more than welcomed to place an order for your own Demilune.

