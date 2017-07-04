Phat Scooters – Relaxation & Fun Without The Sweat

It all looks familiar, I know it does. These cool, fat-tired rollers look very similar to the Scrooser project, that was introduced back in 2013 – feel free to Google that. But the Phatty scooters are a little bit different, using a twist grip to kick in the hub motor, meaning the rider can sit or stand on this scooter and zip along without breaking a sweat. The Phat models are a bit cheaper too, and come in two versions: original and sport.

Both the Phatty Original and Phatty Sport ride on chunky 18 x 9.5-inch tires, showing off wide fenders, a steel frame with a cozy rider seat and a hub motor at the rear. The electric motor is rated at 1,200 W for 95 Nm (70 lb.ft) of torque and a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), that seems like enough, since this scooter wasn’t designed to break any records or tear it up off road.

Packing hydraulic disc brakes, a low profile battery pack, and a LED headlamp, this thing comes with three modes of travel – Beach, Golf and Bike – that should be perfect for any occasion. But what’s even more interesting is that the Phatty scooters are supposedly capable of tackling 30 percent hill climbs, without any effort from the rider.

Charging time for the 72 V/12 Ah Lithium battery is set to be somewhere between 4 and 6 hours from an 110 W wall outlet. As we’ve said earlier, the Phatty scooters will be available in two versions, with the Original set to make adults smile and the Sport designed for smaller riders, both of them setting you back $1,999. Optional equipment includes a surfboard rack and a cup holder.