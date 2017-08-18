Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs is a Marvel 20 Years in the Making

Ladies and gentlemen, Perrier-Jouët has just unveiled a new Blanc de Blancs cuvée, an exquisite Champagne that’s crafted entirely from white grapes – the brand’s first in 20 years. Known for its distinctive floral signature, the French Champagne maker plans to charm everyone with this new limited-quantity cuvée, that comes in a transparent bottle revealing the mineral freshness, vivacity, and purity of the Chardonnay grape.

This is actually the second Blanc de Blancs creation by Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps, following his special Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Blanc de Blancs, that was released 20 years ago. But this new cuvée is lighter and fresher, featuring a unique choice of grapes that marks a departure from traditional Champagnes.

Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs is the brand’s first non-vintage Champagne, and it had to have something a little bit more special to stand out of the crowd. The French Champagne maker has also teamed up with the Paris-based Michelin-starred chef Akrame Benallal to show everyone how well this exquisite bubbly pairs with some of the finest dishes out there.

The renowned chef has developed a selection of original recipes that complement this unique Champagne, with its floral and citrus notes set to tease the palate and get you in the mood for an aperitif. So.. we already know your favorite drink; what will be your choice in terms of aromas, flavors, and ingredients? Feel free to think about the perfect combination for a while.