Patrón and Guillermo del Toro Will Tease your Taste Buds

Oscar-nominated and celebrated Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro, the man behind popular Hollywood productions such as Hellboy or Pacific Rim, has joined forces with the acclaimed brand Patrón Tequila to imagine a unique tequila and liqueur set. The collaboration between Patrón and the renowned film director led to an exquisite package, comprised of two bottles of extraordinary blends of Patrón-aged spirits.

Guillermo del Toro designed a matte black cover that peels away only to reveal a box with detailed black and silver drawings inspired by the “jimadores”, the skilled laborers in Mexico who made tequila what it is today. If you take a closer look at this awesome package, you might notice that some of those images depict del Toro’s signature skeletons, working in the agave fields.

This isn’t all about the show, as a blend of rare Patrón tequilas, aged for an average of more than five years, and a first-of-its-kind aged Patrón orange liqueur produced from aged Patrón tequila are up for a taste. The legendary filmmaker also envisioned a ritual for how the tequila should be enjoyed, but I’d rather stay away from that and let you enjoy it as you wish.

The limited-edition 750ml bottle of extra añejo tequila in the “Patrón x Guillermo del Toro” blend is characterized by an aroma and flavor of light honey, nuts and raisins, slight vanilla, and oak. For those of you truly impressed by the project, the original sketches and initial artwork that took several years to create, are included in a hardcover book, dubbed “Tomo de la Creación,” found inside the box.

Please note that the limited-edition set could be yours for the small price of $399.