Park Hyatt Saigon Welcomes you to Vietnam in Style

Proudly sitting in a privileged area of downtown Ho Chi Minh City, the gorgeous Park Hyatt Saigon plans to charm you with authentic luxury, a genuinely friendly service, incredible cuisine and many other goodies. If you’re ever in this surprising part of Vietnam, this breathtaking hotel will make you fall in love with any of its 245 guest rooms, featuring a stunning Colonial decor, with rich woods, king-sized beds and bespoke upholstery, combined with all the modern luxuries one might need nowadays.

You could start every day at Park Hyatt Saigon with a delicious breakfast in bed, or you can head out to the lovely swimming pool or take a walk through the hotel’s beautiful gardens. The sunshine of downtown Ho Chi Minh City invites people to go sightseeing and shopping, with several of the town’s most important sights being within walking distance of the hotel. Decisions, decisions.

Everyone needs to be spoiled and enjoy the ultimate in relaxation in Vietnam, which is where the hotel’s stunning Xuan Spa comes in, offering many amazing wellness treatments inspired by traditional Vietnamese beauty rituals and ingredients, not to mention a fitness center and the elegant outdoor pool.

If you’re feeling hungry, world-class bars and restaurants offer authentic Italian cuisine, as well as Vietnamese and Western dishes. Opera will serve Italian delicacies, Square One will impress you with local and Western treats, while Park Lounge will seduce you with fresh drinks or the afternoon tea and 2 Lam Son is one of the town’s most popular nightlife destinations. If you’re more the DYI person when it comes to food, the Pool House with its private barbecue area should make your day. Enjoy!

