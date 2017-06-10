Park Hyatt Bangkok Looks Like The Ultimate Haven

Nestled within the top 24 floors of the spectacular Central Embassy skyscraper in Bangkok’s central business district, the marvelous Park Hyatt Bangkok has officially opened its doors in March 2017, promising to offer the best of the best in terms of accommodations, service or amenities, within this serene environment. But this high-end hotel is also connected to a luxury shopping mall and a stunning entertainment centre, featuring a cinema and exactly 45 restaurants, so there are plenty of interesting things to do here.

The iconic building where this hotel can be found was imagined by London-based architects from Amanda Levete, featuring 300,000 gleaming aluminum shingles inspired by the craftsmanship and art found in local pagodas or Thai temples. The entire picture becomes even more alluring at night, when all these silver shingles are backlit to create a breathtaking shimmering effect that could seduce each and every single one of us.

In case you’d like to relax a little bit, especially after a busy day in Bangkok, the hotel’s blissful swimming pool, with private cabanas, or the gorgeous spa and fully featured fitness center will be more than willing to get you spoiled and smiling, offering a wide array of soothing treatments. The New York-based designers from Yabu Pushelberg were behind the hotel’s beautiful interiors, each of the 222 thoughtfully designed guest rooms featuring a unique vibe, complemented by magical views.

It’s safe to assume that any guests will appreciate the clean, modern lines of this wonderful hotel, the lovely Thai artworks, or the state of the art 21st-century amenities. Park Hyatt Bangkok invites you to attend an elegant Afternoon Tea while on location, experience the seafood at the Embassy Room, or chill out at the Penthouse Bar & Grill. Whatever your choice, memorable evenings are always on the table.

