Paradise in Paraguay: the superb La Mision Hotel Boutique

We always try to surprise you with incredible hotels and resorts from all over the world and today our search has led us to Paraguay, where we’ve discovered the spectacular boutique hotel in front of you. Nestled in the historic district of Recoleta, in the heart of Downtown Asunción, La Misión will charm everyone with an abundance of elegance and amazing hospitality, combining old-world charm with modern amenities and world class service in the most beautiful way possible.

This gorgeous boutique hotel aims to please all its patrons with impeccable taste and stunning artworks like paintings, lovely wood and stone sculptures and indigenous basketwork dating back to another era. The guest rooms are particularly impressive, combining modern and traditional elements with a Guarani feel, luxurious en-suites, and balconies from where you could get serene views over Asunción.

La Misión offers just 36 unique rooms, each of them individually decorated to match a specific theme or taste, and ranging from Executive Rooms, Senior and Junior Suites, to Flats, Loft Suites, Octagons, and an “Old Arcadia” Presidential Suite. Whichever you might choose, you’re in for a real treat, but you’ll probably spend most of your days here at the hotel’s breathtaking rooftop pool, from where you could get some of the most incredible panoramic views of the capital city of Paraguay.

Paraquaria, the on-site restaurant, will impress you with a large buffet breakfast or delicious international treats for lunch and dinner, while the lobby bar Mi Terruño will help you forget about all your worries with tasty snacks, cocktails and fresh juices. Are you ready to travel to Paraguay?

More Info / Book Now →

