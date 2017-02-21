Panerai Celebrates America’s Cup Properly

The America’s Cup is one of the world’s most exciting events, at least for yachting connoisseurs. This year’s edition celebrates 35 years of marvelous races and gatherings, and Panerai simply won’t leave this anniversary uncelebrated. As the new class of foiling catamarans is set to reach incredible speeds during this year’s America’s Cup, a rugged watch is needed to withstand in this competitive environment.

That’s why Panerai has released 300 special units of the brand’s Luminor Marina 1950 3 Days Automatic, fitted with a red seconds hand, as well as a strap with blue and red stitching, the official colors of the America’s Cup. The brand’s caliber P9000 still powers this beauty, hiding behind a solid steel case back, engraved with the logo of the famous cup.

Panerai also sponsors two contestants for this year’s America’s Cup, something that can not be forgotten. As such, ORACLE TEAM USA benefits from three Panerai-made limited editions.

First, the brand started off from a black ceramic Luminor 1950 3 Days Chrono Flyback Automatic watch, that’s now adorned in official America’s Cup colors and comes with a special engraving. There’s also a nautical Tachymeter scale, meant to help contestants to record speeds properly.

Next, we have a very nautical complication that allows the team to keep track of the countdown to the start of the race. The Luminor 1950 Regatta 3 Days Chrono Flyback Automatic now shows off a titanium exterior, just for this special event.

Last, but not least, we have the Luminor Marina ORACLE TEAM USA 8 Days, which comes in steel and features color details inspired by this iconic event. Panerai also sponsors the SoftBank Team Japan, which benefits from a piece similar to the official watch of the America’s Cup, although different colors can be noticed on the strap as well as a different engraving on the case back. Ready, set, go!

