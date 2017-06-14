Ovolo Woolloomooloo is Unique in More Ways than One

Housed within a historic wharf building on Sydney’s picturesque waterfront, Ovolo Woolloomooloo is one of the world’s most interesting boutique hotels, blending the old with the new in the most beautiful way possible, and featuring a super cool name that’s so fun to pronounce. This charming hotel has quickly become one of the most popular retreats for travelers who visit Australia, promising a wonderful urban atmosphere, that’s complemented by stylish accommodations and all kinds of exciting amenities.

The heritage building has retained much of its original timber exterior, while the interiors show off a sleek, faux-industrial look in all common areas. And once you learn that some of the city’s top restaurants are located in close proximity to this unique hotel, you will definitely start packing.

But the hotel’s amazing Water Bar is the undisputed star of the wharf, declared Sydney’s best bar by a number of publications. Housed right within Ovolo, this bar displays an overwhelming balance between chic and casual, inviting you to lay back on plush ottomans and enjoy a good drink and the breathtaking atmosphere.

Once you have experienced the smooth and delicious treats of the Wet Bar, you might go out and explore Sydney’s main attractions – including the Opera House. That would imply to distance yourselves from the hotel, which would be a mistake in my book; I would consider moving in indefinitely.

