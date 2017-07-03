Otam Millennium 80 Mystere Will Show up in Cannes

The newest model from Otam Yachts‘ stunning Millennium line is a gorgeous 80-foot speed demon called Millennium 80 Mystere, which promises high speed thrills at up to 48 knots and some very envious glances. The Italian yacht builder remains focused on fast luxury yachts, and this new vessel is just another awesome example of what they can do, showing off a sleek hull and low-riding hardtop, without curves or any complex exterior designs.

The 80 Mystere benefits from twin MTU M94 conventional quadruple engines, which means 2,600 hp and Arneson surface-piercing drives, which should be more than enough to cruise easily at 41 knots. But comfort hasn’t been sacrificed for performance and on board you will find generous interior spaces, scattered across two owner’s suites instead of a single, plus a VIP cabin, separate galley, and two crew cabins in the bow area.

The interior looks fresh and contemporary, featuring natural teak floors, lacquered ebony wood with chromed steel inserts, and carpeting made of silk and cashmere. Under the hardtop, the aft cockpit was connected by nearly full-beam sliding doors, giving owners the option of joining it to the great outdoors or turning the area into an enclosed saloon. Passengers aboard will also find a wine chiller, fridge, and a two-top stove – you are welcome.

The Italian shipyard focused on heavily soundproofing Mystere, with double-thickness insulation around the engine room and owner’s suites making sure you will hear only the sound of the waves. With the generator running and the air-conditioning at 80-percent load in almost complete silence, there is nothing that could spoil you the pleasure of experiencing this wonderful vessel – except, maybe, the price tag.