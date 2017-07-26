One-off Frederique Constant Manufacture Perpetual Calendar

Looking like the ideal Christmas gift, this unique timepiece has been unveiled just a few days ago by Frederique Constant and it will be up for the grabs at Only Watch 2017. The new Manufacture Perpetual Calendar reminds us all of the brand’s constant support of charitable foundations, focusing on the impressive Perpetual Calendar, that has been already dubbed as one of the most reliable and affordable grande complications in the industry.

Showing off a beautiful 18kt rose gold case, measuring in at 42mm and complemented by a convex sapphire crystal and a sapphire display back, this superb watch has plenty of things to brag about, including the ability to handle 30-meters deep waters.

This exquisite watch is powered by the impressive Swiss automatic Frederique Constant in-house caliber FC775, which benefits from 26 jewels, works at 28,800vph and comes backed up by 38 hours worth of power. It features Perlage and circular Côtes de Genève decoration, while a charming Meteorite dial, with applied rose gold-plated indices, adds to the overall appeal of this timepiece.

Hand-polished rose gold-plated hour and minute hands are one thing, but the special dial, sourced from the desert of Namibia is one unique feature. Finishing everything off is a 21 mm dark gray alligator leather strap, with contrast stitching and an 18kt rose gold folding buckle, obviously designed to match the one-of-a-kind dial. There’s nothing out of the ordinary with this watch, yet it is memorable in every way.

