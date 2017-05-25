Harry Styles Is Selling His Hollywood Hills West Home

British singer and songwriter Harry Styles, one of the members of the popular boy band One Direction, has just listed for sale his stunning contemporary home in Hollywood Hills West at a cool $8.495 million. He bought this superb property a year ago for $6.87 million, but he probably updated it a little in the meantime and.. you’ll also get his autograph on the papers, which is surely worth something, right?

Set right above the famed Sunset Strip, this gorgeous multi-level home comes with four bedrooms and six bathrooms and offers some of the most incredible views of downtown Los Angeles. This stunning home sits on a quarter of an acre and it will impress its next owners with an open floor plan and floor to ceiling glass walls.

Covering 4,100 square feet of wonderful living areas, this lavish property also comes with a center-island kitchen, a small screening room, as well as a gym, so it’s safe to assume anyone would love to call this place their home. The listing also includes tall bamboo hedges surrounding the lovely outdoor swimming pool and spa area, as well as expansive decks and a covered lounge area, that might be the ideal place to chill out and enjoy life.

Sure, partying seems like the way to go, considering the previous owner of this Hollywood Hills West property, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Have you got the cash for it?

[latimes]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus