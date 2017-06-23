Omni La Costa is One of the Best Places to Chill Out

Hundreds of acres of blissful California foothills, superb gardens, world-class golf courses, several pools and tennis courts make up the breathtaking Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, nestled just outside the beautiful resort town of Carlsbad in California. This high-end resort also sits just a mile east of the ocean and it offers spacious grounds and ample amenities for anyone looking forward to relax and forget about all their worries.

Guests may experience countless activities here, just minutes away from San Diego, which means no one will ever get bored, and no matter how high your standards are, Omni La Costa will raise the bar even higher thanks to its five-star offerings. The unique La Costa experience involves sumptuous dining at Bob’s Chop & Steak House, lavish suites, a mesmerizing spa aerated by warm coastal breezes, the Deepak Chopra Yoga Center and various other entertainment options. I am packing as we speak!

The numerous on-site activities should be enough to keep you smiling all day long, although chilling out by the pool with a delicious cocktail beside you sounds way more relaxing. Specific itineraries were designed to cater to all guests and their purposes – relaxation, family activities and more. Kids for instance will be allowed to enjoy the waterslides or experience the Kid’s Club daycare or the arcade.

And adults will surely fall in love with the two PGA championship golf courses and the resort’s lavish spa, complete with Roman Waterfall showers, Jacuzzi and a private courtyard. There’s also a special edge pool, that’s adults-only, so quiet pool time might just be the cherry on top of your La Costa experience.