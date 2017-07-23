Novitec’s Lamborghini Aventador SV Will Take You Down

The Lamborghini Aventador SV is somewhat difficult to define, although most people still consider it a supercar; but we think it’s way more than that. It’s a dreamy and incredibly menacing Italian beast that’s cool and fast enough to take your breath away in more ways than one, but guess what? Some people still desire more.

More performance, more comfort, more exclusivity – more is always better – and the guys from Novitec and their vivid imagination are always there to help. They’ve recently added their magical touch to the ravishing Lamborghini Aventador SV before you, turning it into one of the most incredible cars out there.

The Novitec Torado Lamborghini Aventador SV brags about 970 ponies, coming out the supercharged 6.5-liter V12 meant to put this supercar through its paces. The mid-engined beast also packs various new aerodynamic parts, such as a massive redesigned rear wing and different side skirts, while the finishing touch was adding a set of custom alloys from Vossen which seem to be perfect for the job.

Other than that, feel free to let your imagination run wild – as long as your budget can afford it. If not, feel free to drool at the gallery below until all of your automotive dreams come true.