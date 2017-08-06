Novitec Brightens Our Day With an Upgraded McLaren 570GT

If you’re one of the lucky people who can afford buying a McLaren right now, but you still can’t decide which one is best for you, Novitec‘s impressive McLaren 570GT should definitely be up on your wish list. The German tuners probably thought the luxurious and versatile 570GT could user a little bit more power, and worked their magic under the hood to get a few extra ponies – 646 hp to be exact – and they also gave it a touch of extra styling.

If I didn’t know better, I’d say this beauty just rolled out of the McLaren production line, but I guess there’s always room for a few enhancements, especially if you’d like a supercar that’s totally special.

According to the people at Novitec, their McLaren 570GT and its tuned 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V8 will do 0 to 62 in 3.0 seconds flat and keep on going until reaching a top speed of 208 miles per hour. Furthermore, several new carbon-fiber aero components are also part of the package, plus an upgraded exhaust, new catalysts, bigger wheels with 30-series low-profile tires, a dropped suspension system and some fancy interior upgrades as well.

How about that? We don’t want to ruin your day with price-tags, but since a ‘standard’ McLaren 570GT costs just a bit over $200,000, you probably won’t have any problem affording this exclusive upgrade package from Novitec. Do you like this green fairy?