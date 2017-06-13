No2 Opus Place Will be Atlanta’s Tallest Residential Tower

Set to be Atlanta’s tallest residential tower by 2019, the spectacular No2 Opus Place has been getting a lot of attention in these past couple of months and the sales of the first units have already begun. The stunning 53-level high-rise in Midtown has been imagined by Olympia Heights Management and architecture firm Perkins + Will and it’s going to be home to 232 luxurious residences, beautifully refined by the New York-based design studio Champalimaud.

Featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows and endless views of the city, the gorgeous one to three-bedroom residences will start from $700,000 and could go all the way up to $12 million, the price for one of the jaw dropping penthouses in the tower. Construction is planned to begin this fall and people are expected to move in by the end of 2019.

Among the project’s most notable amenities we should totally mention The Opus Club, an incredible 45,000-square-foot space, covering three floors with extraordinary fitness and wellness facilities. The club’s Entrance Suite promises a 24-hour concierge, an onsite-lifestyle curator, doorman and valet services, while the Wellness Club will try to seduce you with a resort-style pool and a private cabana, an outdoor lounge area with fire pits, as well as an outdoor kitchen a dining area and barbecues grills.

Also worth mentioning are the open-air lounge with a juice bar, a mesmerizing infinity lap pool and many other goodies that will make No2 Opus Place Atlanta’s most sought after address. The state-of-the-art gym, a pilates and yoga studio, the IMAX theater screening room, or the ultra-lounge and cocktail bar will make you stay in as much as possible.

