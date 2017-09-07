New York’s Appeal is Complemented By The Peninsula Hotel

Proudly sitting just a few steps away from the iconic Fifth Avenue, right in Midtown Manhattan, The Peninsula New York is easily one of the most incredible hotels in town, impressing everyone with its unique charm and old-world grandeur, for more than 100 years. The hotel was built back in 1905 as the Gotham hotel and, even though Batman probably would have loved to stay here, it went through many changes until 1988, when the renowned Peninsula group took over the hotel and transformed into into one of the world’s best.

Behind the imposing Beaux-Arts façade, crystal chandeliers and afternoon tea service set the mood right now, in a glamorous lobby that seems to complement Manhattan’s Tony shopping and business district in the best way possible. White marble floors, bell boys wearing impeccable white gloves and a lovely Art Nouveau décor will surely make a lasting impression on you, while the superb accommodations will take the experience to the next level.

You can choose between 235 rooms at the Peninsula New York, decorated in a soothing palette of cream and mauve, with comfortable sofas, mahogany headboards, plush feather duvets and state-of-the-art features. Guests are also invited to enjoy flat-screen TVs, spacious work desks, a fully stocked minibar and mood lighting, plus a stunning marble bathroom, with built-in TV and cozy robes.

Some rooms also offer cool views of the city, but it’s better to head up to the Salon de Ning, a wonderful rooftop bar and terrace where Manhattan meets 1930s Shanghai. The dinner experience is equally appealing, courtesy of the Clement restaurant, tea may be savored at the Gotham Lounge, while the ultimate relaxation awaits for you at the award-winning Peninsula Spa. Sophistication is the word of the day!