New Harley-Davidson CVO Models, Ready to Hit the Streets

Harley’s Custom Vehicle Operations department has always produced special bikes, in limited numbers, and their newest creations seem to shout out that Harley-Davidson has a radical change in mind. The tens of square feet of chrome have been beautifully replaced by blacked out parts, menacing new paint schemes and Harley’s most powerful engine to date.

Three new CVO bikes will arrive in 2018 – the CVO Street Glide, the CVO Road Glide, and the CVO Limited – each of them being equally impressive and alluring. Powered by the new 117 engine, which brags about 1923cc and 122 ft lbs of torque, this bike is perfect for old school riders, who will appreciate the fact that this new engine utilizes both water and oil to regulate the temperatures inside.

On an aesthetic front, the new CVO bikes boast darker and more aggressive paint schemes, while smaller changes to individual models make a big difference. A new stereo, including a 900w speaker, aims to distract us from the noise this new engine makes, but that will probably never happen, right? Although some of you might be interested in pairing their Bluetooth headsets with this stereo system.

Four new special Harley-Davidson bikes will join the CVO models in 2018, including a Street Glide Special, a Road Glide Special, plus two 115th anniversary bikes – the 115th Street Glide and 115th Ultra Limited. The 115th-anniversary editions retain all the chrome and fanciness, but add special graphics and logos throughout. Feel free to order your favorite at a Harley-Davidson dealer near you.