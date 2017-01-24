Nevaï Is A Blissful Retreat in the Heart of the Swiss Alps

Considering the gorgeous Swiss Alps for an unforgettable winter escape is a natural reaction, and here’s our latest suggestion from this heavenly part of the world. Set in the middle of Verbier’s exciting alpine action, Nevaï is a magical hotel that will give a new meaning to the word exceptional.

A truly amazing vacation destination, this place manages to please the pickiest singles and most romantically minded couples. This cool hotel welcomes guests from all over the world within a fabulous environment, with 33 superior rooms, plus two luxurious penthouse suites, where the ultimate comfort and tranquility are a daily occurrence.

Nevaï allows visitors to save their energy and use it only the slopes, making the most of the drop-off and pick-up service the staff provides and chill out. Then they can indulge themselves in some of Verbier’s best après ski action, while the hotel’s charming Spa is always ready to satisfy all their desires.

The hotel’s restaurant and bar can’t be ignored either, and there’s no doubt your senses will be teased and your conversations will be motivated by smooth drinks and some of the finest dishes you could ever experience. Planning a return trip will be the first thing that comes to mind once you arrive. That’s for sure!

