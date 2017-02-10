Neil Diamond’s $7.25M Malibu Home Will Get You Drooling

The legendary artist Neil Diamond seems to be really busy lately, after purchasing this spectacular home in Malibu for a cool $7.25 million – actually, this is more of a reason for relaxation than anything else. Overlooking a private cove and part of the very exclusive community of Blue Whale Estates, just off the Pacific Coast Highway, this stunning mansion comes with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and over 4,692 square feet of living areas.

A stone pathway leads to the tall glass front doors and a mesmerizing dose of lavish amenities, as you can see from the gallery below. But before we get into any details, let’s just take a minute to imagine how incredible the views of the Pacific Ocean would be from this home.

An outdoor patio with an infinity pool and spa completes the mesmerizing package, as well as a barbecue area that’s just perfect for entertaining friends and family. We’re sure Neil Diamond is really good at that. There’s also a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a dining room, a gorgeous master suite, and four additional bedrooms, that will be waiting when the outdoor fun is over and done.

There’s also plenty of office space, a small gym, and a sauna, which means Neil Diamond must be smiling right about now. This mansion also features a private path, allowing direct access to the beach, which might be the best way to take to start a new incredible day. Enjoy, Mr. Diamond!

