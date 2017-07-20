Navetta 73 Brings a Fresh Take to the Iconic Navetta Yacht Style

Absolute’s Navetta 73 is set to debut at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, and the minute it does that, it will become the Italian shipyard’s new flagship. The Podenzano-based team at Absolute Yachts is fresh to the game of designing superyachts, but you can’t really notice that when you take a closer look at the superb Navetta 73.

Putting out a contemporary vibe, this sharp and sporty vessel aims to reinvent the historic navetta yacht style, with two 1,000 hp Volvo diesel engines and IPS pods delivering a unique cruising experience. As such, the passengers aboard this beauty may enjoy a top speed of 22 knots, while experiencing its gorgeous and comfortable interiors.

The four-stateroom configuration of this vessel includes a full-beam master suite at the bow, while the other rooms are smaller but generous in size, with large windows behind a large bed. Each room benefits from nothing but the best amenities and at the stern you could find the captain’s quarters.

Looking like a luxurious villa on water, the charming Navetta 73 features a large saloon aft, a formal dining table, a pilothouse and even a small galley – the latter promising privacy for the guests in the saloon, chef, and captain. There’s also a special alfresco dining area, while the four-person sunbed and the large lounger outside will prove to be the best place to relax.

The large flybridge is probably one of the biggest in this yacht class, using every single inch for the owners and their privileged guests. You could find two giant beds aft, with a shower close by, a wonderful lounge area and a dining table under the hardtop, right across from the galley and a long wet bar. Ready to hit the waves?