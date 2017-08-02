Napa Valley’s Incredible Whitehall Estate Could be Yours for $42M

Proudly sitting on 20 acres of natural beauty, including a new vineyard, the incredible Whitehall Estate is a modern architectural gem from Napa Valley, that’s looking for someone who’s willing to splash out a cool $42 million for the privilege of calling this stunning place ‘home’.

That’s quite a lot of money, regardless of who you are, but this extraordinary property, located at 1561 S. South Whitehall Lane in Saint Helena, California, will impress you in more ways than one.

Designed by the San Francisco-based architect Lewis Butler, this outrageous estate spreads over 6,700 square foot, with seven bedrooms, six full and four half bathrooms, lavish living and dining areas, a breathtaking infinity pool and spa, an open-air kitchen, and a lava stone fireplace. Is that enough for $42 million?

Keep on wondering as I try to reveal even more impressive features. As you walk through this contemporary mansion you will find French walnut cabinets, glass walls, and Schuco window systems, not to mention the extensive wine collection, that could come straight from the 14 acres of vineyards outside.

The Whitehall Estate took five years to complete, with the vineyard ready to offer its inaugural harvest pretty soon, which might prove to be a good opportunity for the future owner of this place to start a private Cabernet Sauvignon label. So this luxurious mansion is not just as a dream home for just about anyone out there, it could be also a real business.

It’s one of those dreams worth living, although few will have the chance or privilege to enjoy it.